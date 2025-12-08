Sri City Hosts Key Meet on AP Circular Economy Policy

NELLORE: Sri City on Monday hosted a high-level review of the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy (4.0), 2025–2030, chaired by APPCB chairman Dr P. Krishnaiah. Officials, industry recyclers and sustainability experts discussed the state’s waste-to-wealth framework.

Sri City president (operations) Satish Kamat highlighted the campus’s strong 3R practices and the SCORE resource exchange portal, urging industries to scale up zero-waste efforts.

Commending Sri City’s sustainability model, Dr Krishnaiah stressed stricter monitoring of waste vendors and the need to balance livelihood creation with pollution control. He outlined policy features such as circular parks, 3R centres, plastic bans, legacy waste clearance, MSME incentives and tech-enabled pollution tracking.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy thanked the APPCB for convening the session and reaffirmed the city’s leadership in circular economy adoption.

Over 100 HR and EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) managers participated, with discussions covering compliance, waste remediation and implementation challenges. The session concluded with agreement that the policy will boost sustainability, jobs and position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in circular industrial growth.