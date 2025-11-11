Sri City a Model for Global Industrial Growth: German Delegation

Nellore: A high-level 18-member business delegation from Saxony of Germany, led by Dirk Panter, minister for economic affairs, labour, energy and climate action, lauded Sri City’s modern infrastructure, strategic planning and investor-friendly ecosystem, calling it a model for global industrial development.

Mr Panter commended Sri City’s remarkable progress, stating, “Sri City’s accomplishments over the past 17 years reflect strategic vision and commitment. It stands as a benchmark for sustainable and well-planned industrial growth. We look forward to strengthening ties between Saxony and Sri City.”

The delegation, which included senior business and government officials, was received by Srini Raju, Chairman, and Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, MD of Sri City.

Dr Sannareddy showcased Sri City’s world-class infrastructure, sectoral diversity and strategic connectivity, emphasising that it now houses over 240 global companies from 31 countries, including German firms such as Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Knauf, and Kankyo Bert.

He also briefed the delegation on India’s and Andhra Pradesh’s investment incentives, including PLI schemes, tax exemptions, and fast-track approvals, encouraging German investors to take advantage of Sri City’s business-friendly policies.

The team toured key industrial zones, visited the Bell Flavors & Fragrances facility, and engaged in discussions on collaboration in textiles, metal products, medical equipment manufacturing, and dual vocational training.

Organised by Wirtschaftsförderung Sachsen GmbH (Saxony Economic Development Corporation or Saxony Trade & Invest Corp., a state-owned company that promotes the economy of the German state of Saxony), the visit further strengthens India–Germany economic ties and reinforces Sri City’s position as a premier destination for global investments and advanced manufacturing.