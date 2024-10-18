 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Spot admissions at JNTU-A on October 21

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 Oct 2024 11:08 PM GMT
Spot admissions at JNTU-A on October 21
x
Director of admissions prof R. Kiranmayi, , has announced that spot admissions for the remaining convener quota (Category-A) seats in the M.Sc. programme at JNTUA OTPRI for the academic year 2024-25 will take place on October 21. (Image: DC)

Kurnool: Director of admissions prof R. Kiranmayi, , has announced that spot admissions for the remaining convener quota (Category-A) seats in the M.Sc. programme at JNTUA OTPRI for the academic year 2024-25 will take place on October 21. Eligible candidates are required to attend the admission counselling at 9 AM at the Admission Office, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Administrative Building, JNTUA, Anantapur.

Applicants must bring their application forms, original certificates, photocopies, tuition fees, and processing fees. It is important to note that students admitted through spot admissions will not be eligible for tuition fee reimbursement.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
JNTUA admissions JNTUA asdmission dates Hyderabad news Telangana news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick