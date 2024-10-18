Spot admissions at JNTU-A on October 21

Kurnool: Director of admissions prof R. Kiranmayi, , has announced that spot admissions for the remaining convener quota (Category-A) seats in the M.Sc. programme at JNTUA OTPRI for the academic year 2024-25 will take place on October 21. Eligible candidates are required to attend the admission counselling at 9 AM at the Admission Office, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Administrative Building, JNTUA, Anantapur.

Applicants must bring their application forms, original certificates, photocopies, tuition fees, and processing fees. It is important to note that students admitted through spot admissions will not be eligible for tuition fee reimbursement.



