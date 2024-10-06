Sports minister congratulates Vijayawada Girl for winning bronze at World Skate Games 2024

Vijayawada: Minister for Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy congratulated skater Cheboina Aaryani for winning a bronze medal for India in the Roller Derby category at the World Skate Games 2024 held in Italy.



Upon learning about Aaryani’s achievement, Ramprasad Reddy invited her and her parents to his office, commending her father, Sivaparameswara Rao, for his encouragement and personal coaching. Aaryani previously gained recognition for her talent during the semifinals at the World Skate Games in Spain in 2019.











