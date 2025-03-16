Sports competitions for MLAs, MLCs on March 18 and 19

Vijayawada:Government Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu has announced that sports competitions for MLAs and MLCs will be held at the IGMC Stadium and DRRMC Indoor Stadium here from March 18 to 20.

He said the present government has decided to revive this longstanding tradition of sports for public representatives.



On Sunday, GV Anjaneyulu, along with government whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, inspected the preparations at the IGMC Stadium. They reviewed the arrangements with officials from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).



Speaking to the media at the Tennis Complex, Anjaneyulu said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu jointly decided to revive the event.



He also emphasized the government’s commitment to developing stadiums in every constituency, giving top priority to sports and games.



Anjaneyulu said, “The government has invited all MLAs and MLCs, irrespective of party affiliation, to participate in the competition. Around 12 sporting events are scheduled, including Cricket, Tennis, Tennikoit, Throwball, Badminton, Kabaddi, Volleyball, 100-meter races, Tug of war, and Table tennis.”



On March 20, a budget dinner at Haritha Berm Park will be hosted for the participants, followed by cultural programmes for the winners.