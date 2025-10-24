Spoke As An MLA, Not As Deputy Speaker, Explains Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

Visakhapatnam : Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Thursday explained his support for actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and the ongoing row over the Bhimavaram DSP.

Raju was addressing the media after distributing cheques from the CM’s Relief Fund to beneficiaries in the Vizag North constituency. He spoke on multiple issues. He stated, “I am a fan of Pawan Kalyan. Some of his fans have misunderstood me.”

On the DSP issue, Raju stated, “I have said what I needed to say. An investigation is under way. I spoke based on the information available to me. I spend five days a week in Bhimavaram, and no one has ever complained to me. Recently, the police department recognised Jayasuriya as the best officer. I may not be fully aware of all the details, but if mistakes are found, appropriate action should follow.”

He said, “While the officer may be performing well, it is not right to remain silent. My information may or may not be accurate, and Pawan Kalyan’s complaint may or may not be valid. But I understood his comments and took note of his viewpoint. I spoke not just as the deputy speaker, but as an MLA representing my constituency.”

Raju made some remarks about former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I don’t believe Jagan Mohan Reddy is avoiding the Assembly out of fear of me. He says he’ll attend the House only if he’s granted the Opposition leader status. That argument sounds hollow.”

“Whether he receives that status or not will be decided through elections. Until then, there’s no scope for it.”

He urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the Assembly, stating that his presence would benefit both his constituency and democratic discourse. “Only by attending the sessions can he receive answers to the issues he raises. Should he expect answers while sitting at home?”

The Deputy Speaker noted that if the upcoming Assembly Session lasted 20 days, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s days of absence would cross 60 days. “It’s unreasonable to demand time without attending the session. How can we allocate time for his comments if we don't know what he wants to discuss?”

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has every right to speak in the House, but he must show up first.”