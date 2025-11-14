SPMVV Hosts Global Nritya Vahini Festival in Tirupati

Tirupati:The three-day international dance festival Nritya Vahini commenced at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, on Thursday, featuring workshops, demonstrations and performances by artistes and scholars from India and abroad.

The inaugural ceremony at the Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium began with the lighting of the lamp. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Uma said the festival sought to highlight dance as both artistic expression and spiritual discipline, noting that many classical forms draw inspiration from Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, symbolising life, peace and harmony.

Prof. H. K. Sheela Sridhar of the University of Mysore, a Karnataka Kalashree awardee, said the event offered a valuable platform for cultural exchange, showcasing diverse dance traditions while encouraging innovation in choreography.

The opening day included workshops reflecting the festival’s international focus. A team from the University of Visual and Performing Arts, Sri Lanka, led by Dr W. M. H. G. U. Indika Tikiri Bandara Weerakoon, conducted a session on Kandyan dance at Dhruti Hall. In the afternoon, Kathak artiste Akshay Sahane and the Ananta Nrityam troupe from Nashik held a workshop followed by a performance.

SPMVV Registrar Prof. N. Rajani attended as Guest of Honour. The programme was convened by Prof. P. Vijayalakshmi, Dean of International Affairs, and organised by Dr Himabindu. The festival will run for the next two days with further performances and collaborative sessions featuring artistes from across India and overseas.