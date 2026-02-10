 Top
SPMG Reviews Key Industrial Projects At Sri City

Andhra Pradesh
10 Feb 2026 2:07 AM IST

The review focused on identifying challenges and improving inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely completion.

Nellore: The State Project Monitoring Group (SPMG), chaired by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, conducted an on-site review of ongoing industrial projects at Sri City on Monday to speed up execution and address bottlenecks. Led by Harshad Polaki, the team assessed progress on key investments, including units of Axxelent Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Apollo Tyres.

The review focused on identifying challenges and improving inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely completion. Sri City managing director Dr. Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed the initiative, saying such reviews enhance investor confidence and underscore the government’s commitment to ease of doing business and industrial growth



DC Correspondent
