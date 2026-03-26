Spirituality, Serenity, Development to Converge at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: As part of an initiative to transform the renowned Indrakeeladri hill shrine into a seamless fusion of spirituality, tranquillity and contemporary development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined an ambitious vision

Acting on the CM’s directives, a team of experts visited the sacred hill on Thursday under the guidance of Amaravati development corporation chairperson Devarakonda Lakshmi Parthasarathy Bhaskar. The initiative is part of a broader plan to elevate the spiritual and environmental appeal of the temple precincts.

The expert panel included Dr Ramakanth, Saravanan and Sharath—contributors to the development of the renowned Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad—along with ADC official Srinivas.

The team focused on enhancing greenery across the hilltop to provide devotees visiting the revered Kanaka Durga Temple not only a deeply spiritual experience but also mental peace and relaxation.

Accompanied by temple executive officer VK Seena Naik, the experts surveyed several locations to assess the scope for increasing the green cover. These included the surroundings of Malleshwara Swamy temple, the stretch from Kanaka Durga Nagar to the Maha Mandapam, the area from the ghat road retaining wall to the main temple, and the lower ghat road region extending to the rear side of the Mounaswami temple.

Naik briefed the team on the master plan proposals prepared by the Devasthanam. As part of the plan, the hill shrine is to be developed into an eco-friendly spiritual destination with world-class standards.

Team members stated that their recommendations would aim at reshaping Indrakeeladri’s landscape to offer devotees a refreshing and elevated experience. Detailed proposals would be submitted to the endowments commissioner, ensuring coordinated efforts for the temple’s holistic development, they said.