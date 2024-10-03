Spirituality Envelops Tirumala As Brahmotsavams Begin Today

Tirupati: Tirumala is all set to host the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara from Friday to October 12. The nine-day festivities showcase the most prominent events of the hill temple, attracting millions of devotees from around the world. According to mythology, Lord Brahma initiated the Brahmotsavams as a mark of gratitude to Lord Venkateswara for protecting the world from the perils of Kaliyuga.

Brahma also refers to the number nine, signifying the festival’s nine-day duration, which coincides with the Sun’s entry into Kanya Rasi during the month of Aswayuja.

The Brahmotsavams, first mentioned by poetess Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba in the sacred Venkatachala Mahatyam, features several key rituals. These include the Dhwajarohanam, which marks the festival’s commencement, and the Rathotsavam, when the Presiding Deity is taken on a massive wooden chariot. The final day features the Chakrasnanam, the holy immersion of deities in the sacred waters of Swamy Pushkarini.

The nine-day festivities started with the seed-sowing ritual – Ankurarpanam – on Thursday evening, for the smooth conduct of the Brahmotsavams, which formally start on Friday with the sacred Dhwajarohanam in the evening. During the ceremony, the Garudadhwaja flag bearing Garuda, Lord Vishnu's vehicle, will be hoisted atop the temple's Dwajasthambham, symbolically inviting all deities to join the celebrations.

The key highlight of the Brahmotsavams are the Vahana Sevas, where the Utsava Murti (Processional Deity) of Lord Venkateswara, also known as Sri Malayappa Swamy, is taken out in a procession twice daily on different vahanams. The festival will culminate with the grand Rathotsavam on October 11, followed by the Chakrasnanam on October 12.

Vahana Sevas Timings and Dates

October 4 (Day 1) Pedda Sesha Vahanam 9 PM – 11 PM; October 5 (Day 2) Chinna Sesha Vahanam 8 AM – 10 AM, Hamsa Vahanam 7 PM – 9 PM; October 6 (Day 3) Simha Vahanam 8 AM – 10 AM, Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam 7 PM – 9 PM, October 7 (Day 4) Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam 8 AM – 10 AM, Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam 7 PM – 9 PM

October 8 (Day 5) Mohini Avataram 8 AM – 10 AM, Garuda Vahanam 6:30 PM – 11 PM; October 9 (Day 6) Hanumantha Vahanam 8 AM – 10 AM, Swarna Rathotsavam 4 PM – 5 PM, Gaja Vahanam 7 PM – 9 PM; October 10 (Day 7) Surya Prabha Vahanam 8 AM – 10 AM, Chandra Prabha Vahanam 7 PM – 9 PM; October 11 (Day 8) Rathotsavam 7 AM onwards, Aswa Vahanam 7 PM – 9 PM; October 12 (Day 9)

Chakra Snanam 6 AM – 9 AM.