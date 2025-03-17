Spiritual Fervour Marks Rathotsavam at Nellore’s Talpagiri Temple

Tirupati: Nellore resonated with devotional fervour on Sunday as thousands of devotees gathered at Ranganayakulapet to witness the grand Rathotsavam of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy.

The famous temple’s authorities took out the Utsava Murthis of Sri Ranganatha Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, in a chariot through the streets in a spectacle of faith and tradition. Devotees from across the district flocked to offer Harati, break coconuts, and perform rituals, such as sprinkling salt and pepper on the chariot.

The temple administration, along with local police, made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of celebrations.

Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, situated on the banks of Penna River, is a symbol of devotion lasting over centuries. It traces its origins to the Pallava era when Simhapuri Raja Mahendra Varma reigned in the 12th Century. The temple’s unique architectural feature—its western opening—continues to captivate devotees. This design allows the reflected sunlight from the river to illuminate the deity’s Vakshasthala, adding to the sanctity of the shrine.

A special tradition associated with the Rathotsavam is the symbolic participation of Lord Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy from Narasimhulu Konda in the ceremony. On behalf of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, temple authorities presented silk robes to the Utsava deities of Talpagiri. Ranganatha Swamy Temple reciprocates in a similar manner during the Edurukolu festival.