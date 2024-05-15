Top
Andhra Pradesh
ANI
15 May 2024 2:24 AM GMT
4 Killed in RTC Bus Accident near Konaseema
Visual from the accident spot (ANI)
Konaseema: Four people have been killed and several others were injured after a speeding bus rammed into a tractor in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Udimudi village under P Gannavaram mandal in the district.

According to eyewitnesses, the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus collided with a tractor carrying labourers, causing the fatalities.

The impact resulted in the death of three people on the spot, while one person died en route to the hospital.

The injured are being treated at Kothapeta Government Hospital.
"The deceased have been identified as Nookapalli Siva (35), Vasamsetti Surya Prakash (50), Veeri Katlayya (45), and Chilakalapudi Panda (age unknown)," police said.


( Source : ANI )
ANI
