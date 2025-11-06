Speeding Bike Rams into Lorry at Bapatla; 2 Killed

Hyderabad: Two youngsters died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was rammed into a lorry at Clock Tower junction in Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh early Thursday.

The footage collected from the surveillance cameras installed at the junction noticed that the youngsters were driving at high speed before crashing into the lorry. Owing to the impact of the speed at which they hit the lorry, two youngsters were thrown onto the road.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am. The bike rider was not wearing a helmet, according to police.