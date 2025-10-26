Speed Up Penna River Embankment Works: Prashanthi Reddy

Nellore: In the wake of warnings over possible heavy rains in the region for the next 3 days, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy inspected the Penna River embankments near Nidimusali village in Indukurupeta mandal on Saturday.

She urged officials to expedite the construction and ensure quality standards to prevent a repeat of the 2021 floods that inundated several villages.

With one lakh cusecs of water being released from Somasila reservoir, she personally walked along the river bund to assess its strength. Local residents recounted the hardships faced during past floods when breaches submerged Nidimusali, Kuditi Palem, Gangapatnam, Ramudu Palem, and Mudivarthi Palem villages.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning funds for temporary repairs, the MLA directed officials to accelerate flood-prevention works and warned against substandard execution.

Citing cyclone alerts, Prashanthi Reddy instructed officials to remain accessible and minimise loss of life and property, urging fishermen to halt fishing temporarily and take precautions.

She emphasised coordination among departments to ensure effective disaster response, directing authorities to ready generators, drinking water, and machinery like tractors and JCBs at cyclone shelters and vulnerable areas.

Local leaders, irrigation and revenue officials, and TD representatives—including irrigation DEE Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, tahsildar Gopikrishna, MPDO Nagendra Babu, Penna Delta chairman Jetty Rajagopala Reddy, and others—accompanied the MLA during the inspection.