Speed Up HD Burley Tobacco Procurement, Boost Exports: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need to help farmers facing challenges in the production of crops like tobacco and mango. Officials, he said, must adopt a commercial perspective while dealing with agricultural produce and help farmers secure the best possible prices.

At a review meeting he held in Amaravati on support prices for mango, tobacco and cocoa, the Chief Minister heard that 80 million kg of HD Burley tobacco was produced in AP this year. Of this, 27 million kg have been sold.

Naidu asked the officials to expedite the procurement of the remaining 53 million kilos. Arrangements have been made for 24 companies to purchase 33 million kg while the AP Markfed would procure the remaining 20 million kg.

The officials said procurement centres have been established in Bapatla (3), Guntur (2), Palnadu (1)and Prakasam (1) districts. Procurement at these centres would be intensified from Thursday.

The Chief Minister said all relevant information, including details of procurement centres, be promptly shared with every tobacco farmer. He also sought implementation of robust grading systems to enhance exports. “I have discussed the reduction of import duties on palm oil and the lowering of GST on mango pulp from 12 to 5 per cent with the central government. Officials must coordinate with the relevant central departments on these matters,” he said.Naidu also stressed the importance of keeping farmers informed about crop plans, especially concerning mango cultivation. “To ensure fair pricing, farmers need timely information on market demand.” Currently, the government is providing an additional support price of ₹4 per kg for mangoes.The chief minister instructed officials to ensure that processing units purchase mangoes at no less than `8 per kg. The government would stand by farmers to prevent any losses.On cocoa, officials said 12,000 metric tonnes were produced this year and 10,000 metric tonnes have already been sold. They are currently procuring 80 to 100 metric tonnes a day. Naidu said the remaining stock should be procured by the first week of July.Naidu also called for the formulation of an action plan to establish more fruit processing units across the state. Emphasizing the importance of exports aligned with international market requirements, the CM reiterated the need to implement best-in-class grading mechanisms.Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and senior officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments attended the meeting. District collectors of Guntur, Bapatla, and Prakasam joined the review via video conference.