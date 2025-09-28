Speed Post Tariff Revised, Discounts for Students, New Features Added

Vijayawada: Chief postmaster general of Andhra Pradesh postal circle, B.P. Sridevi, announced a rational revision in the tariff for Inland Speed Post documents, effective from October 1, 2025, as per Gazette Notification No. 4256 dated September 25. She said that since its inception on August 1, 1986, Speed Post has established itself as a fast, reliable, and secure mail service, preferred over private couriers across the country. She added that the tariff revision, the first since 2012, is aimed at sustaining continuous improvements and accommodating rising operational costs.

Regarding concessions, Sridevi stated that special discounts such as a 10% tariff reduction for students and 5% for new bulk customers have been introduced to widen accessibility.

She explained that the updated tariff ranges from Rs 19 for local delivery of up to 50 grams (within 200 km) to Rs 93 for distances above 2,000 km for heavier parcels weighing up to 500 grams. GST will be charged extra. To enhance customer experience, Speed Post has introduced new features including OTP-based secure delivery, online payment, SMS-based delivery notifications, convenient online booking, and real-time delivery updates.

Sridevi added that registration and OTP delivery are offered as value-added services at Rs 5 plus GST per item to ensure secure delivery to the addressee or an authorised person.