Speculation on Cabinet Expansion: Ganta Says Naidu Will Decide at Right Time

Visakhapatnam: Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed his willingness to take on a ministerial role if asked, highlighting that he is familiar with such positions. He noted that he had previously served as a minister in both United Andhra Pradesh and the state following its bifurcation.

During a press conference, Ganta was questioned about reports concerning a potential cabinet expansion and whether he was seeking a position. He replied that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has a clear understanding of the cabinet's composition, including who should be added or removed, and that he will make the right decisions at the appropriate time.

Ganta described Chandrababu as one of the most experienced political leaders in the country and stated that the Chief Minister knows exactly when to make important decisions. He added that while he is ready to serve, discussions about cabinet expansion remain speculative at this point.