Spectacular laser show to illuminate Vizag's Naval History

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is set to launch a weekly laser and sound show at the iconic "Victory at Sea" memorial near YMCA on Beach Road, celebrating the city's rich naval heritage and the historic 1971 naval war.

The inaugural show, scheduled for Sunday, October 27 at 7 PM will showcase the nation's maritime history, with a special focus on Visakhapatnam's role in naval warfare and the heroic exploits of war veterans. The initiative is part of GVMC's Smart City project, being implemented under the guidance of GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar.

"The laser show has already undergone successful trial runs on September 2," said GVMC Chief Engineer P. Shivaprasad Raju. "Moving forward, residents and visitors can enjoy this spectacular display every Sunday evening."

The "Victory at Sea," a landmark monument on Vizag's beachfront will serve as the canvas for this state-of-the-art multimedia presentation. The show promises to be an immersive experience, combining cutting-edge laser technology with compelling storytelling to bring naval history to life.

The event is open to the public, and authorities encourage local residents and tourists alike to attend this unique cultural attraction that adds to Visakhapatnam's growing reputation as a smart city.