Specialist Doctors From Hyderabad to Monitor Health of Adulterated Milk Patients

VIJAYAWADA: A four-member team of specialist doctors from Hyderabad has arrived in Rajamahendravaram to review the health condition of 15 patients who fell ill after consuming adulterated milk and to provide guidance to local doctors.

The team comprises Dr Subhash Kaul, senior consultant neurologist; Dr K. Kranthi Kumar, critical care specialist; Dr Adarsh Singamsetti, senior consultant; and Dr Venkata Krishna Chaitanya Koduri, senior consultant neurologist.

The specialists are visiting each affected patient, closely monitoring their health condition and conducting regular reviews of their progress.

East Godavari district medical and health officer Dr Venkateswara Rao said that, as per directions from the State government, all requisite healthcare was being provided to the patients.

Meanwhile, irrigation minister and East Godavari district in-charge minister Nimmala Ramanaidu visited the patients undergoing treatment after falling ill due to consumption of adulterated milk. He said that antidotes had been procured from Mumbai and were being administered to the patients.

The minister said blood samples of 315 persons from 110 houses had been tested, and results for 131 persons were found to be normal. He visited patients in various hospitals and assured them that the State government was committed to ensuring proper medical treatment.

Later, the minister held a review meeting with the district administration and directed officials to extend all necessary support to ensure comprehensive medical care for the affected patients.