Special Vizag-Cherlapalli Trains For Dasara

Visakhapatnam:To accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during the Dasara festival, East Coast Railway has announced special train services connecting Visakhapatnam and Cherlapalli.

Train No. 08589, the Visakhapatnam-Cherlapalli Dasara special, will depart from Visakhapatnam on October 3, at 7:30 pm and will arrive at Cherlapalli at 10:00 am the following morning.

The return service, Train No. 08590, will leave Cherlapalli on October 4, at 8:00 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam, arriving at 11:45 AM.

Both trains will stop at 20 intermediate stations, including major junctions such as Anakapalle, Tuni, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, and Guntur, along with smaller stations like Elamanchili, Annavaram, Nidadavolu, and Nalgonda.

Nandyal havildar dies due to illness

Kurnool:Family members of havildar Badikela Thikkaswamy, 36, from Pagidyala in Nandyal, were informed that he passed away due to illness at a Delhi hospital. Thikkaswamy, who joined the army in 2010, was recently posted to Jammu from Punjab. He was admitted to Army Hospital in Delhi three days ago with severe jaundice and related health complications and was under ICU care until early Wednesday. His wife, brother, and brother-in-law had travelled to Delhi on Tuesday after being informed of his critical condition. Thikkaswamy is survived by his wife and two young sons. His mortal remains are expected to reach Nandyal early Thursday.

Governor greets people to mark Vijaya Dasami



Vijayawada:Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh to mark the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami.



In a statement issued from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor said, “Vijaya Dasami is one of the most significant festivals in the cultural tradition of India. During the Navaratri festival, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Maa Durga, symbolising supremacy of dharma and victory of good over evil.”

“I pray to the divine Goddess Maa Durga to shower her choicest blessings on all of us, on this happy and festival occasion.”

Goddess Bhramaramba adorned as Rajarajeswari

Kurnool:As part of the Dasara celebrations on the 10th day on Wednesday, priests adorned the Utsavamurthy of Sri Bhramaramba Ammavaru in the form of Ramavani Sevitha Rajarajeshwari.



The Goddess rode the ceremonial Ashwavahana after devotees performed morning poojas, special kumkum chants, Navavaranarchana, Japanushthanam, parayanam, and other rituals in honour of the Goddess Bhramaramba.

The day witnessed Rudra Homam, Rudrayaganga Japam, and Rudra Parayanam. In the evening, devotees performed the japam, parayanam, Navavaranarchana, kumkumarchana, and Chandi Homam.

The night heralded the Kaalaratri pooja, Ammavari Asthana Seva, and Suvasini Pooja.

Kumari Pooja is continuing daily as part of the Navaratri festivities.

AP forms 5-member GoM on social media

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a five-member Group of Ministers that would frame policies relating to social media.



Chief Secretary K. Vijayanad issued GO Rt 1805 here on Wednesday in this respect. The GoM comprises home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, education minister Nara Lokesh, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathi.Information and PR commissioner Prakhar Jain is the convener.



The terms of reference for GoM are to review current laws, rules and guidelines applicable to social media platforms in India; to identify gaps in accountability, compliance and enforcement; to study international best practices, to recommend measures to ensure platforms are made accountable for harmful content and to suggest clear obligations on grievance redressal and reporting mechanism.



Doctors serve strike notice



Vijayawada:Government doctors working as civil assistant surgeons and deputy civil surgeons in community health centres, area hospitals and district hospitals across Andhra Pradesh have served a strike notice in support of PHC doctors.



They have announced a plan of action from Oct. 1 to 6.



The doctors said they would boycott PHC deputation duties from October 3 and general OP service from October 4 and also stop attending emergency medical services from October 6.



In the notice addressed to the director of secondary health here on Wednesday, they raised grave concern over GOs 85 and 99. “A reduction of clinical service reservation from 30 per cent to 15 would undermine fair opportunities for our professional growth,” they said.



They added, “The increase in PG service bond obligations from 5-10 years is excessive. Imposition of a `50 lakh compensation for breach of service bond is financially burdensome. The restriction of PG opportunities to limited specialties would hamper our career growth.”



SP facilitates return of migrant stranded in Saudi



Anantapur:Annamayya district superintendent of police (SP) Dheeraj took the initiative to facilitate the return of a woman stranded in Saudi Arabia after receiving a complaint from her family.



Bathala Nagaveni, a resident of Molakalacheruvu mandal, had gone abroad a few months ago in search of livelihood. She reportedly fell ill in Saudi but was unable to access proper medical care at her workplace. Distressed, she informed her brother Hari, who approached the SP about her condition.



Acting on the complaint, SP Dheeraj coordinated with authorities and the Indian Embassy, ensuring her safe return. On Wednesday, Nagaveni reached her hometown and met the SP to thank him for his intervention.



The SP advised those seeking employment abroad to remain cautious of fake agents and to approach only authorised agencies to avoid cheating and exploitation.