Special Trains Announced To Ease Summer Rush

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Railways will operate special trains during April and May to clear the summer rush.

The Visakhapatnam–Shalimar–Visakhapatnam weekly special (08508/08507) will depart Visakhapatnam at 11.20 am on Tuesdays from April 7 to June 30 and reach Shalimar at 3.00 am the next day. In the return direction, train No. 08507 will leave Shalimar at 5.00 am on Wednesdays from April 8 to July 1 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.50 pm.

The Sambalpur–Erode–Sambalpur weekly special (08311/08312) will depart Sambalpur at 11.35 am on Wednesdays from April 1 to May 27 and reach Erode at 10.50 pm on Thursdays (nine trips). In return, train No. 08312 will leave Erode at 2.35 pm on Fridays from April 3 to May 29 and reach Sambalpur at 11.15 pm on Saturdays (nine trips).

Train No. 02811 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur weekly special will leave Bhubaneswar at 7.15 pm on Saturdays from April 4 to June 27 and reach Yesvantpur at 12.15 am (midnight) (13 trips). In return, train No. 02812 will depart Yesvantpur at 4.30 am on Mondays from April 6 to June 29 and reach Bhubaneswar at 6.00 am the next day (13 trips).

Train No. 06571 Yesvantpur–Katihar special will leave Yesvantpur at 7.00 am on Tuesdays from April 7 to July 14 and reach Vizianagaram at 5.00 am the next day, departing at 5.10 am to arrive at Katihar at 4.30 am on Thursdays (15 trips). In return, the train will leave Katihar at 5.15 am on Fridays from April 10 to July 17 and reach Vizianagaram at 3.40 am the next day, departing at 3.50 am to arrive at Yesvantpur at 4.00 am on Sundays (15 trips).