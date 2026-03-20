Special Rituals Mark Ugadi Celebrations Across Tirumala, Tirupati

Tirupati: Ugadi celebrations were held with religious fervour across Tirumala and Tirupati on Thursday, with temples observing the beginning of the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram through special rituals.

At the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, the TTD conducted the annual Ugadi Asthanam in a traditional manner. The rituals began early in the morning with Suprabatha Seva, followed by purification ceremonies inside the temple. Special offerings were made to Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, and to Vishvaksena.

The deities were taken in a ceremonial procession around the Vimana Prakaram and Dwajasthambam before entering the temple. New garments were later offered to the presiding deity and the utsava idols. Panchanga Sravanam was conducted near the Bangaru Vakili by Agama scholars and priests as part of the Asthanam.

TTD executive officer Muddada Ravichandra extended Ugadi greetings to devotees and said prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and well-being of people in the coming year. The temple surroundings, including the Mahadwaram and areas in front of the temple, were decorated with flowers by the TTD garden department.

Ugadi celebrations were also held in other TTD temples. At the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in the afternoon, followed by Pushpa Pallaki vahana seva in the evening and Panchanga Sravanam at night.

At the Govindarajaswamy temple in Tirupati and the Kodandarama temple, Ugadi Asthanam and Panchanga Sravanam were conducted. Similar programmes were organised at temples in Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta, Narayanavanam and Nagalapuram, besides other affiliated temples.

Across Tirupati, people marked the festival with traditional practices such as oil baths, decorating houses with rangoli and preparing Ugadi Pachadi, which symbolises different experiences of life. Cultural programmes and religious discourses were also organised in different parts of the city.

A Ugadi event was organised at Mahati Kalakshetram in Tirupati under the joint aegis of TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and Welfare Wing. Panchanga Sravanam was delivered by Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, who explained its significance and outlined predictions for different zodiac signs. Cultural performances and distribution of prasadam marked the event.