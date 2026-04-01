Special Rituals for Ayyappa Swamy Birth Star in Nellore

Nellore: Special puja rituals will be conducted at the Sri Swami Ayyappa Devasthanam in Vedayapalem on April 1 to mark Phalguna Uttara Nakshatram, the birth star of Lord Ayyappa.

Temple authorities said special abhishekams and rituals will be performed, followed by distribution of annaprasadam to devotees.

On the same day, the traditional Arattu festival will be observed at Sabarimala, where Lord Ayyappa will be taken for a ceremonial bath in the Pamba river, in which devotees also participate.

The occasion also marks the birth star of Goddess Mahalakshmi. Special pujas, including pushpabhishekam, will be conducted in her honour at the Guruvayurappa temple within the Ayyappa shrine premises.

The Swami Ayyappa Seva Samajam, Nellore, has invited devotees to take part in the rituals and receive tirtha prasadam.