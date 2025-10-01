Special Queue Lines for Bhavani Devotees at Durga Temple
Collector Lakshmisha said that two exclusive queue lines have been introduced for Bhavani Mala devotees to ensure a smooth darshan experience for them.
Vijayawada: The NTR district administration has announced additional facilities for Bhavani devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple during the Dasara festivities.
These lines would be reserved for Bhavani devotees, separating them from the general crowd. The administration has been constantly revising plans to prevent difficulties and provide a hassle-free darshan for devotees. “The precautionary measures and prior arrangements implemented so far have yielded positive results. With the same precision, the new steps will also be a success,” he said.
Lakshmisha said he coordinated with the collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts to provide support facilities to pilgrims near the borders. These included setting up of tents, supply of safe drinking water, milk, buttermilk, biscuits etc to the pilgrims.
The administration has deployed modern surveillance systems to monitor crowd movement across the hilltop temple, queue lines, foothills and city areas. Large numbers of Bhavani devotees are expected in the coming days, he said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
