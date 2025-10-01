Special Queue Lines for Bhavani Devotees at Durga Temple

Vijayawada: The NTR district administration has announced additional facilities for Bhavani devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple during the Dasara festivities.

Collector Lakshmisha said that two exclusive queue lines have been introduced for Bhavani Mala devotees to ensure a smooth darshan experience for them.

These lines would be reserved for Bhavani devotees, separating them from the general crowd. The administration has been constantly revising plans to prevent difficulties and provide a hassle-free darshan for devotees. “The precautionary measures and prior arrangements implemented so far have yielded positive results. With the same precision, the new steps will also be a success,” he said.