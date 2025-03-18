Special plan as 'permanent solution' to Budameru floods problem

VIJAYAWADA: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced in the state assembly on Tuesday that the state government will formulate a special plan as part of its efforts to find a permanent solution to the Budameru floods problem.

“The Budameru issue is not limited to the city of Vijayawada but extends as far as Kolleru and further to Upputeru, reaching up to the sea,” he said while replying to questions from members.

Ramanaidu said the origins and severity of the Budameru flood issue were discussed comprehensively in a recent cabinet meeting, following which the plan was formulated.

The minister clarified that the plan would involve the revenue and municipal administration departments as partners to the water resources wing of the state government. “Hundreds of villages and thousands of acres in the Budameru region, including Vijayawada city, face this problem,” he stated.

“We would seek assistance from the central government through disaster management channels. The plan includes dividing the efforts into four parts for effective implementation,” he said.

Ramanaidu said, “Key elements of the plan include enhancing the capacity of the Velagaleru regulator, expanding the diversion channel, strengthening the Budameru banks, restoring the old canal in the Vijayawada area, and channeling floodwaters from Budameru through Upputeru to the sea. These points were discussed in the presence of the chief minister.”

“The current expansion and land acquisition for Budameru within Vijayawada is highly expensive, particularly due to the presence of numerous permanent structures and multi-storey buildings, that could cause significant compensation costs,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the hardships being faced by the public in these circumstances. To mitigate the situation, he suggested that much of the flood severity could be alleviated if the old canal of Budameru is expanded and deepened. Since all the areas surrounding the old canal are agricultural fields, land acquisition costs would be relatively lower, he said.

Ramanaidu cited a significant blockage in the flood flow at the railway bridge in Akiveedu, located at the entrance of Upputeru, which affected the passage of floodwaters to the sea. Discussions will be held with the railway ministry to resolve this issue, he said.