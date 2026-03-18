Special Officers Take Over ULBs as Term of Elected Representatives Ends

Anantapur:Special officers have taken over the administration of urban local bodies (ULBs) across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, following completion of the tenure of representatives who had been elected by people as members of the municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats.

There are a total 86 ULBs in AP, including 11 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Majority of these urban local bodies had been won by YSRC when its government ruled AP.

Even though it has been two years since the NDA alliance has formed the government in AP, YSRC candidates remained as mayors and municipal chairpersons of almost all the ULBs in the state.

However, the tenure of local bodies ended on Tuesday. As per an order issued by the state government, special officers have taken over the charge of all urban local bodies.

While collectors of the respective districts have taken charge as special officers of the corporations, RDO-level officers have become special officers of the municipalities and nagar panchayats.

Anantapur collector O. Anand took charge as special officer of the Anantapur Municipal Corporation in his chambers on Wednesday. He instructed corporation officials to concentrate on emergency issues, like sanitation and supply of drinking water.

A senior TD leader from Anantapur said, “Even though we are ruling the state for the past two years, we could not gain control over the ULBs. We only managed to exert pressure on officials to oppose the decisions taken by the YSRC representatives. We will now streamline our hold over divisions and wards in six months before going for local body polls.”

Anantapur Urban MLA D. Prasad said there have been large-scale irregularities in the Anantapur Municipal Corporation during the past two years. He expressed confidence that special officers will now be focussing on dealing with the public issues now.

One of the YSRC leader said their party is confident of winning a majority of ULBs as and when elections are held for them.