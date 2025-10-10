Special Officers Appointed To Oversee Welfare Hostels

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha has announced appointment of special officers to monitor the government-run welfare hostels. Their job will be to focus on improving education, health and discipline among students.

At a meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday, the collector reviewed the functioning of 34 social welfare, 26 BC welfare, three tribal welfare and two minority welfare hostels in the district.

Dr. G. Lakshmisha asked the newly appointed officials to visit hostels every week, identify deficiencies and take corrective measures. Safe drinking water, hygienic food and inspection of kitchens and water plants must be mandatory. The hostel officers should hold meetings with parents, arrange periodic medical tests for students, and maintain individual records. Priority must be given to cleanliness, greenery and sanitation, which promote a positive learning environment.

The collector suggested that each hostel maintain a kitchen garden and involve students in planting and nurturing saplings.

He announced that surprise inspections will be conducted and any negligence in hostel management will not be tolerated. Officers who produce visible improvements will be commended, he stated.

Those who attended the meeting included district revenue officer M. Lakshminarasimham, Social and Tribal Welfare officer M. Ramadevi, Minority Welfare officer Abdul Rabbani, Gurukula Welfare officer A. Murali Krishna, and BC Welfare officer K. Lakshmidevi.