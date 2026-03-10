Special Officers Appointed to Administer Urban Local Bodies in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed special officers to administer urban local bodies across the state for six months or until newly elected public representatives assume office.

According to a notification issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, special officers have been appointed to oversee the functioning of 11 municipal corporations, 75 municipalities and several nagar panchayats.

As per Government Order (G.O. Rt. No. 284) issued on Tuesday, the special officers will assume charge from March 18, 2026, and will remain in office for six months or until newly elected bodies take charge, whichever is earlier.

Senior administrative officials, including district collectors, joint collectors, revenue divisional officers (RDOs) and other senior officials, have been designated as special officers for the respective urban local bodies.

District collectors will function as special officers for major municipal corporations including Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Machilipatnam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool.

Similarly, joint collectors and revenue divisional officers will oversee municipalities and nagar panchayats in districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapuramu, Sri Satya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Nandyal and Kurnool.

The government has directed the commissioner and director of municipal administration to take necessary steps to implement the appointments and coordinate with district authorities to ensure the smooth functioning of urban local bodies during the interim period.

Officials said the arrangement is aimed at ensuring administrative continuity and maintaining civic services and development works until fresh elections are held and new councils assume office.