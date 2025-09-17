Special Ekadashi Rituals Observed At Mantralayam

KURNOOL: On the occasion of Ekadashi, priests at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam performed special pujas to the Mula Brindavanam of Sri Raghavendra Swamy on Wednesday. The deity was adorned with saffron robes and tulasi garlands after the removal of nirmalyam.

Regular rituals such as alankaram, panchamrita abhishekam, golden and gem-studded kavachams, as well as offerings like annaprasadam and perfumes, were temporarily suspended for the day. Priests said that from Thursday, on the occasion of Dwadashi, all regular rituals would resume.

Devotees arriving at Mantralayam had darshan of the sacred Nija Brindavanam of Raghavendra Swamy.