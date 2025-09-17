 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Special Ekadashi Rituals Observed At Mantralayam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 Sept 2025 8:00 PM IST

Devotees arriving at Mantralayam had darshan of the sacred Nija Brindavanam of Raghavendra Swamy: Reports

Special Ekadashi Rituals Observed At Mantralayam
x
Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam — Screengrab/X

KURNOOL: On the occasion of Ekadashi, priests at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam performed special pujas to the Mula Brindavanam of Sri Raghavendra Swamy on Wednesday. The deity was adorned with saffron robes and tulasi garlands after the removal of nirmalyam.

Regular rituals such as alankaram, panchamrita abhishekam, golden and gem-studded kavachams, as well as offerings like annaprasadam and perfumes, were temporarily suspended for the day. Priests said that from Thursday, on the occasion of Dwadashi, all regular rituals would resume.

Devotees arriving at Mantralayam had darshan of the sacred Nija Brindavanam of Raghavendra Swamy.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Raghavendra Swamy Mutt rituals Raghavendra Swamy Moola Brindavanam Hindu temple 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X