Special Committees Formed to Tackle Stray Dog Issue in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The municipal corporation has constituted special committees in all 64 wards to address issues related to stray dogs, commissioner Dhyanachandra said on Saturday.

Each committee will comprise four members, headed by a sanitary inspector, and include animal lovers, representatives of resident welfare associations, and local residents. The committees will work at the ward level to handle complaints and coordinate measures to manage stray dog concerns.

The commissioner urged residents to report issues to their respective ward committees for prompt resolution.