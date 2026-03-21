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Special Committees Formed to Tackle Stray Dog Issue in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh
21 March 2026 10:53 PM IST

The committees will work at the ward level to handle complaints and coordinate measures to manage stray dog concerns.

Special Committees Formed to Tackle Stray Dog Issue in Vijayawada
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Dhyanachandra - Municipal Commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). (Image: X)

Vijayawada: The municipal corporation has constituted special committees in all 64 wards to address issues related to stray dogs, commissioner Dhyanachandra said on Saturday.

Each committee will comprise four members, headed by a sanitary inspector, and include animal lovers, representatives of resident welfare associations, and local residents. The committees will work at the ward level to handle complaints and coordinate measures to manage stray dog concerns.

The commissioner urged residents to report issues to their respective ward committees for prompt resolution.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh AP news VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra stray dogs 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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