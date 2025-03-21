Special Buses to Bhadrachalam From Vizag

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
21 March 2025 8:36 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate special buses from Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam for the Sri Rama Navami festival, enabling devotees to participate in the grand celebrations. (Representational Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate special buses from Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam for the Sri Rama Navami festival, enabling devotees to participate in the grand celebrations.

The buses will depart from Visakhapatnam's Dwaraka Bus Station Complex at 6:00 am and 5:00 pm, traveling via Rajahmundry to accommodate pilgrims’ requests.

APSRTC district public transport officer B. Appalanaidu urged passengers to book tickets in advance for a smooth and comfortable journey. These special services aim to cater to devotees' travel needs and enhance their spiritual experience.

DC Correspondent
