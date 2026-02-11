Special Buses For Grand Maha Shivratri in North Andhra Temples

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra is extensively preparing for the upcoming Maha Shivratri celebrations, with district administrations and transport authorities coordinating to avoid any inconvenience to devotees, whether in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetaramaraju, or Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Women devotees are expected to turn up at the temples in large numbers, thanks to the free RTC bus travel facility for them.

In Visakhapatnam, district public transport officer B. Appalanaidu has announced that 94 special buses will operate from Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem, and Aganampudi to Appikonda from February 14 midnight until the evening of February 15. Additionally, 110 buses will connect various parts of the city to R.K. Beach. There will be 15 buses headed to Matsyagundamma and five to Kalyanapulova.

APSRTC has planned special services to major Shaivite shrines in Srikakulam, including Sabakota, Ravivalasa, Ramatheertham, and Srimukhalingam. A control room has been established to monitor the festivities. District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has instructed officials to coordinate across departments, enhance security with CCTV and drone surveillance, and prioritise the Chakratirtha Yatra on February 18.

In Visakhapatnam, district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad reviewed the arrangements at Appikonda Someswara Swamy Temple, with particular focus on sanitation, medical facilities, drinking water, electricity, and traffic management to accommodate the large influx of devotees.

Similarly, elaborate plans are in place for Matsya Gundam in ASR district, where the Matsyalingeswara Swamy Mahotsavam will be held from February 14 to February 16. This celebration will include special pujas, Lingodbhava rituals, and the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Shiva and Parvati.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district, collector Dr N. Prabhakar Reddy has directed officials to expedite sanitation, ensure the availability of drinking water, manage queues, and set up facilities such as dustbins, food stalls, and warm-water services for devotees at Paramakonda Temple. Volunteers will assist pilgrims throughout the festival.

In Vizianagaram, district collector S. Ramsundhar Reddy has ordered all arrangements at the Ramatheertham, Punyagiri, Dharmavaram, and Sangameshwara Swamy temples. He underlined that overcrowding at a place must not be allowed.