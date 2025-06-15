Special Bharat Gaurav Train to Depart on July 16 for Shakti Peeth Yatra

Vijayawada: Indian Railways’ first Bharat Gaurav tourist train, operated by South Star Rail and Tour Times, has announced its next Shakti Peeth Yatra special departure.

This Aashada Amavasya special will cover Kamakhya, Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, with a special opportunity to perform pinda daan at Gaya. The train departs on July 16, 2025.

Addressing a press meet in Vijayawada on Saturday, Vignesh, Director of South Star Rail, and Vidula, Regional Manager of Tour Times, said passengers can board from Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, and Vijayawada.

The 12-day package includes hotel stays, sightseeing, travel insurance, South Indian meals, and onboard and offboard PA systems. Tourists are also eligible for LTC/LFC claims, and the package comes with a 33% subsidy from Indian Railways.