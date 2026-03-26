Special Assembly Session Tomorrow To Seek Legal Status for Amaravati As Capital

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday announced that a special Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly would be held on March 28 at 11 am to provide legal backing for Amaravati as the state capital.

He said the Session has been convened to address the absence of statutory clarity on the capital status. The Assembly is expected to adopt a resolution declaring the Vijayawada-Amaravati region as the official capital and forward it to the Union government.

The Speaker said the Centre has indicated approval for Amaravati, but a formal law passed by Parliament is required to confer legal status. With the ongoing Parliament Session scheduled till April 4, the state government plans to ensure early introduction of the resolution for enactment.

Ayyanna Patrudu expressed confidence that the proposed legislation would resolve the long-pending capital issue. He added that the sixth Session of the Assembly would be held at the Assembly Hall in Velagapudi as per orders issued by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.