Speaker Slams Undemocratic Remarks, Calls For Constructive Politics

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday expressed anguish over the tone and tenor of political leaders, saying their remarks often resembled cinema dialogues, undermining the democratic ethos.

Addressing the members, the speaker said he felt disturbed as some leaders were making threatening statements in television debates, press meets and social media.

“Comments like ‘we will return to power and finish you’ or ‘we will cut you into pieces’ have no place in democracy,” he said. Citing the legacy of leaders like NT Rama Rao and Indira Gandhi, Ayyanna Patrudu underscored the need for political parties and the public to denounce divisive rhetoric.

Calling upon the Opposition to adopt a constructive approach, the speaker advised them to raise questions and hold debates within the assembly, instead of merely sending questions in and staying away from the sessions.

Ayyanna Patrudu cited the example of former opposition leader Gouthu Latchanna, who had voluntarily resigned from his position when his party strength dwindled.

Reiterating his reverence for the assembly, Ayyanna Patrudu remarked, “If the assembly is a temple, I am only a priest here. It is the people’s mandate that bestows blessings.”

The speaker urged both ruling and opposition benches to work together for the state’s progress and for the future of children, while appealing to society at large to counter wrongful actions through democratic means.