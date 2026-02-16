Speaker, Leaders Participate in Shivaratri Rituals

Visakhapatnam: Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, Anakapalli MP, and Chodavaram MLA KSNS Raju participated in the Shivaratri festival organised at Kalyanapulova reservoir in Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

Initially, they had a holy dip in the reservoir and later offered a special puja at the Pothuraju Babu Peddintlamma Goddess temple. After visiting the Shiva temple, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu personally served food to the devotees who had come in large numbers.

Congratulating the women who came in large numbers, Ayyanna Parudu said peace in society could be achieved through devotion.

In Srikakulam, Union minister for civil aviation, Kinjarapu Ramamohan Naidu visited Umarudra Koteswara Temple, where hundreds of women performed the Lalitha Sasahasranama Parayanam.

Visakhapatnam district Jana Sena president and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Rameshbabu offered special pujas at Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Pendurthi along with local party leaders.

In North Andhra, most political leaders visited various Shiva temples with their followers throughout the day.

Many leaders were seen at the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, featuring kotilingas (one crore Shiva Lingas) at Visakhapatnam RK Beach, organised by the TSR Foundation.