Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu to Attend Commonwealth Meet

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, would participate in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference scheduled from October 7 to 10 in Barbados.

Patrudu would depart New Delhi for London on Monday en route to Barbados and would represent the AP Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association as a delegate. Accompanying him is Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, secretary-general to the state legislature.

The CPC is hosted by the parliament of Barbados. The CPA Barbados branch is the largest assembly of Commonwealth parliamentarians, including speakers, presiding officers and parliamentary staff. The conference provides a vital platform for exchanging ideas, addressing legislative challenges and sharing best practices among Commonwealth countries, an official release here claimed on Sunday.

The event covers workshops on strengthening parliaments, leveraging technology and AI, addressing climate change impacts on health, and building trust in legislatures.

Ayyanna Patrudu would engage in sessions on democracy support, financial transparency and protecting the separation of powers in legislatures. Suryadevara would represent the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretariat at the 59th Society of Clerks-at-the-Table meeting.

The Indian delegation for the event would be led by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Ayyanna Patrudu said the conference “offers an opportunity for enriching experiences to enhance the performance of the Andhra Pradesh legislature.”