Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu Invites Former CM Jagan to Assembly

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has invited former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the forthcoming Assembly meetings.

Speaking at the Palle Panduga - Panchayat Varotsavalu programme held at Pedda Gologondapeta under Natavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Monday, Ayyanna Patrudu noted that Jagan Mohan Reddy might be hesitant to attend the Assembly due to concerns over giving respect to him in the House. “Let us convene and engage in constructive dialogue in the Assembly,” Ayyanna Patrudu said.

The Speaker set foundation stone for road construction, for which Rs 1.40 crore was allocated, before attending the Palle Panduga programme. “I have secured Rs 1.40 crore for the Narsipatnam constituency within a span of 100 days. Approximately Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned for the Natavaram mandal,” he said.

The Speaker criticised former YSRC MLA Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh for claiming to have contributed substantial sums to the Narsipatnam constituency. Ayyanna Patrudu asserted, “With four years and nine months remaining in this term, I bear the responsibility of leading the Narsipatnam constituency towards development.”

The Speaker also said he was in no way responsible for delay in sand distribution in the area. “48,000 metric tonnes of illegal sand was confiscated in Narsipatnam, which fetched Rs 18 crore in penalty to the government. Illegal sand extraction occurred in Gummadigonda and Allipudi, causing a loss of Rs 2 crore to the state exchequer,” he pointed out.

About to the upcoming local body elections, the Speaker said he was committed to offer opportunities to diligent individuals.

He also mentioned that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had assured to provide Rs 2,900 crore required for completion of the Narsipatnam lift irrigation scheme under in Polavaram project. The CM is expected to fulfil this initiative shortly, he added.