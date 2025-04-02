SPDCL to Harness Solar Power to Energize Agricultural Sector

Kurnool: APSPDCL aims to generate 85 MW of solar power in the Kurnool and Nandyal districts, specifically near the existing power substations. The project is part of the PM Kusum Scheme, to promote solar energy and increase renewable power capacity across the state.

The entity has identified 18 strategic locations for the installation of solar panels to help meet the state's renewable energy targets.

The total estimated cost is around Rs 380 crore, with Rs 4.5 crore required to generate each megawatt of power. The produced energy would be supplied to the agricultural sector, utilizing 11 kV feeders from the substations to ensure a steady and reliable power supply.

This initiative would also help alleviate issues related to power shortages in rural and agricultural areas, where energy demand has traditionally been high. To facilitate the development of solar power plants, APSPDCL is working on installing solar panels at 33/11 power substations in these districts, focusing on both efficiency and accessibility.

Officials said these substations would generate electricity that primarily benefits the agricultural sector while ensuring that farmers receive steady power supply for their irrigation needs.

The planned output of 85mw of solar power is expected to help meet the electricity requirements of both industrial and agricultural users in the region.

For land acquisition, the department is collaborating with private landowners. “The land required for setting up solar panels will be leased, with suitable private land rented at a rate of around Rs 30,000 per acre per year. These agreements would be made for 25-year terms, with a 5 per cent annual increase in rent, reflecting the growing demand for solar energy infrastructure.

The total area needed for solar panel installations is around 4.5 acres per megawatt, which would be utilized across the 18 identified locations in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

In terms of location, the selected areas in Kurnool district include Agasanur, Bukkapuram, Kullumala, Nandavaram, Kothiralla, H Polakallu, Murali, Chillabanda and Kapatralla.

In Nandyal district, the identified areas are Mandlem, Karivena, Alamuru, Yalur, Peddakottala, Erjapadu, Jaladurgam, and PR Palli substation zones. Preliminary assessments for solar energy production have been conducted in these areas. The project is expected to contribute significantly to the state's renewable energy capacity.

Officials are hopeful that a successful implementation of this solar power project would not only provide uninterrupted electricity to agricultural consumers but also reduce transmission losses caused by overloading and inefficient infrastructure.

"The ultimate goal is to provide agricultural power for 9 hours a day, meeting the needs of farmers while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact by tapping into clean and renewable energy sources," said a senior official from the discom.”