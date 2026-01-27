SPDCL Restructures Rural Power Network Through Feeder Separation

TIRUPATI: Power distribution networks in rural areas across the southern parts of the state are being restructured, with the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) taking up the separation of 3,015 11 kV feeders and addressing load stress on overloaded 33 kV feeders.

SPDCL chairman and managing director (CMD) L. Shivashankar revealed this while addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day at the company’s headquarters here on Monday.

The CMD said the feeder separation works are being implemented under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme with the objective of ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted three-phase power supply in rural areas, particularly to support agricultural operations and industrial demand. As part of this effort, 74 overloaded 33 kV feeders have been identified and separated so far to ease network stress and improve supply stability.

He said APSPDCL is simultaneously expanding renewable energy capacity through rooftop and feeder-level solar projects. Rooftop solar power plants are being provided to about 2.07 lakh SC and ST households, each with a capacity of 2 kW, accounting for a total installed capacity of 415 MW. Under the PM Surya Ghar Bijli Muft Yojana, around 16,000 rooftop solar systems have been installed so far across the APSPDCL region.

The CMD said feeder-level solarisation works are under way with a targeted capacity of 610 MW. In the Kuppam Assembly constituency, these works have already been completed, enabling power generation of 141 MW. Rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 4.36 MW are being installed for 7,438 SC and ST consumers. He said the APSPDCL has set a target of installing smart meters for 13.17 lakh electricity services, of which 6.14 lakh services have already been covered.

Shivashankar noted that APSPDCL received five national awards in January and secured the 27th rank among 54 power distribution companies across the country. The company was placed in the ‘B’ grade category in the 14th Integrated Rating and Ranking of power utilities.

Meanwhile, cultural programmes were organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations, and appreciation certificates and mementos were presented to employees and units that showed notable performance.