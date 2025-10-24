Spate of Fire Accidents in Buses Keep Travelers on Edge

Hyderabad: The spate of fire accidents in buses is putting the lives of travelers at risk. These incidents are a reminder for strict rules in the interest of travelers. A list of incidents that took place earlier is as follows:

October 24, 2025: Twenty died in a Volvo bus accident at Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2025: An APSRTC bus en route to Vizianagaram from Kurmannapalem caught fire at Shantipuram Junction in Visakhapatnam. At least 30 nursing students had a miraculous escape

May 19, 2024: A major accident was narrowly avoided in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh when a private bus caught fire on the Srikalahasti-Tirupati highway

October 21, 2022: A state road transport corporation bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

January 6, 2020: About 45 tourists had a narrow escape after the bus in which they were travelling caught fire on NH-16 at Pydibheemaaram village of Ranastalam mandal in Srikakulam.

October 30, 2013: 45 people lost their lives after the bus in which they were travelling caught fire at Palem in Mahbubnagar district.