Sparsha Darshanam for General Devotees Suspended at Srisailam Till Dec. 8

Kurnool: Due to the heavy rush of devotees, Srisailam Temple officials have suspended the Sparsha Darshanam for general devotees till December 8.

Srisailam Trust Board chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu and executive officer (EO) M. Srinivasa Rao jointly announced the decision on not allowing Sparsha Darshanam, so that more devotees can have darshan of the God.

However, Sparsha Darshanam will be allowed till December 5 for those who have taken the Shiva Deeksha and are wearing the Jyothirmudi. This darshanam will be given in batches once every two hours.

Shiva Deeksha conclusion, which began on December 1, will continue till December 5. As a result, Sparsha Darshanam will be limited only to these devotees.

Officials said there is a strong possibility of heavy pilgrim rush from December 6 to December 8. Therefore, Sparsha Darshanam will be suspended from December 6 to December 8. Online ticket booking for Sparsha Darshanam will also remain suspended during these three days. Only Alankara Darshanam will be allowed.

Officials made it clear that even those coming with recommendation letters will not be allowed Sparsha Darshanam.

Abhishekams and Samuhika Abhishekams inside the sanctum will continue as usual up to December 5.