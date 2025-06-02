Spanish Film Screening by Vizag Cinephiles Draws Global Cinema Lovers

Visakhapatnam: Vizag’s film club Vizag Cinephiles, known for promoting world cinema through free public screenings, hosted a viewing and discussion of the Spanish classic The Butterfly’s Tongue on Sunday evening. The event drew a strong turnout from global cinema enthusiasts.

Set in 1936 Spain, the film captures the tender bond between a shy schoolboy, Moncho, and his compassionate teacher, Don Gregorio. Their relationship is deeply impacted by the onset of the Spanish Civil War, with the story highlighting the destructive effects of divisive politics on society and individual lives.

Following the screening, participants discussed the film’s central themes—particularly the role of education and the impact of political upheaval on children. Many drew parallels between the fear-driven atmosphere of pre-war Spain and current societal conditions in India.

Vizag Cinephiles hosts monthly screenings and discussions featuring socially relevant and progressive cinema.