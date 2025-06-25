Space For Public Parks Up For Grabs With Political Support

Kurnool:Several spaces reserved for parks in Kurnool city have been encroached upon by locals with tacit support from politicians.

Officials estimate that around 350 families are residing on 15 small and large parks in the city. A major instance was in the 19th division of Kallur Urban, where a major portion of a park land is occupied by encroachers.



On Saturday, joint collector Navya and RDO Sandeep visited the area and spoke to these families. The officials urged them to vacate the site and promised allocation of alternative housing plots. The families were warned that such encroachments are punishable under the law. They must rather apply for government-sanctioned housing sites.



The joint collector also directed municipal and revenue officials to prepare a report on all parks in the city and their encroachment status. The aim, he said, was to have an amicable resolution of the issue through dialogue.



The municipal corporation had launched steps to develop and renovate public parks across the city to promote healthy lifestyles. Such works have been carried out at several parks, including the Samskruthi Park, Science Park, Tricolor Park, Children’s Park and City Park.



The science park, located on Amma Hospital Road, shows scientific instruments and interactive displays that have educational value and promise a peaceful atmosphere. The samskruthi park highlights the importance of yoga through sculptures.



A new park has come up in SBI Colony, named after the legendary singer SPBalasubrahmanyam.



However, political meddling is complicating the issue. While some leaders supported such encroachments, others, particularly from the Telugu Desam — are now demanding that the illegal occupants/residents be removed from park lands. Such encroachments are seen more in pro-YSRCP localities.



“This is pathetic. Leaders should set an example. Some leaders encouraged encroachments. Now, others are calling for their removal. These double standards are troubling the poor and innocent residents,” said B Parthasarathy, a retired employee from Venkataramana Colony.



He stressed the need for a unified, apolitical approach to protect public spaces and uphold the original purpose of parklands.