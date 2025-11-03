SPA Partners With District Administration to Revive Kondapalli's Heritage

Vijayawada:The School of Planning and Architecture here is joining hands with the NTR District administration to boost handicrafts and tourism development in Kondapalli. A special focus would be on preserving and promoting the region's world-renowned wooden doll craft.

District Collector Lakshmisha announced the partnership at a meeting at the collectorate on Monday with representatives from SPA-Vijayawada, signaling a comprehensive effort to transform Kondapalli into a model for rural “creative economic hub”.

The collaboration will primarily support the development of the Kondapalli Doll Experience Center, including its iconic entrance arch (Thoranam). This is being designed to showcase the craftsmanship of Kondapalli dolls – a traditional art form that has garnered recognition both nationally and internationally.

"We are working to showcase the excellence of Kondapalli dolls to the present generation and provide them as a heritage asset to future generations," the collector said. The collector requested SPA's assistance in providing architectural and planning expertise to realize this vision.

The partnership is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including youth-led innovations, infrastructure development, brand enhancement and the establishment of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to support local artisans.

Under the One District - One Product (ODOP) initiative, the district administration is making efforts to uplift the lives of Kondapalli doll artists and ensure the art form's survival for future generations.