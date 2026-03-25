SP Launches ‘Stree Raksha’ Portal To Boost Women’s Safety

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur SP P. Jagadeesh on Tuesday launched a web portal, “Stree Raksha – Police Protection for Every Home”, to strengthen women’s safety under a 100-day mission.

As part of the initiative, police personnel and designated women staff will visit households across villages and wards to register safety concerns through the portal.

The SP said complaints will be routed in real time to a central control room and the nearest police station, enabling quicker response and resolution. The platform is expected to improve coordination between the public and the police.

He called for public cooperation, terming the initiative a key step towards enhancing women’s safety.

Tadipatri ASP Rohit Kumar Choudhary, trainee IPS officer Aswin Manideep, women DSP S. Mahboob Basha, and other police officials were present. The SP also appreciated M. Lakshmi Narayana Charan of SAAS Electrics LLP for developing the portal.