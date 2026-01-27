SP Launches Five-Day Road Safety Awareness Drive In Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: In view of a series of road accidents, Anantapur SP P. Jagadish on Tuesday launched a five-day intensive road safety awareness campaign across the district as part of the 37th Road Safety Month celebrations.

The campaign, which will continue till January 31, includes rallies, special awareness programmes at major junctions and national highway points, and outreach activities aimed at promoting safe road practices and reducing accidents.

Addressing the gathering, the SP said the objective of the Road Safety Mission is to create awareness among the public and encourage strict adherence to traffic rules to make Anantapur an accident-free district. He said multiple stakeholders have been roped in, including government departments, NGOs, NCC units, schools and colleges, ambulance services, petrol bunk owners, driving schools, vehicle showrooms, local bodies, trauma care teams, APSRTC officials, youth volunteers and the media.

Jagadish said there are 34 black spots and 27 accident-prone locations across the district. Although road accidents declined in 2025 compared to previous years, several lives were still lost and many people injured. He identified non-use of helmets and seat belts, overspeeding, drunken driving, wrong-side driving, improper parking and mobile phone use while driving as the main causes of accidents.

He noted that most accidents occur between 3 p.m. and midnight, with a peak between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and called for collective responsibility to prevent mishaps and save lives.

The campaign will include awareness drives, training sessions, workshops, school and college programmes, rallies, posters, videos, eye tests for drivers and other planned activities. Enforcement measures will focus on helmet and seat belt compliance, checks against drunken driving and overloading, road infrastructure improvements, installation of signboards, zebra crossings and speed breakers at vulnerable locations, accident data analysis and strengthening post-accident emergency response with faster ambulance services.

As part of the launch, the SP unveiled road safety awareness posters and released a song titled “O Akka Jagratha, O Anna Jagratha”, highlighting the dangers of road accidents and the need for caution.

Trainee IPS officer Ashwani Manideep, Anantapur Urban DSP V. Srinivasa Rao, Panchayat Raj SE, RTO Suresh Naidu, Discover Anantapur representative Anil, RDT Rajashekar Reddy, along with representatives from schools, colleges, driving schools, petrol pumps, vehicle showrooms, municipal bodies, APSRTC, shopping malls and youth volunteers, participated in the programme.