SP conducts surprise inspection at Anakapalli police station

Visakhapatnam:Anakapalli District SP Tuhin Sinha conducted a surprise inspection of the Buchayyapet Police Station on Thursday, emphasising the need for stringent measures against anti-social activities. During his visit, he underscored the importance of installing CCTV cameras at key intersections, business complexes, and other significant locations to enhance public safety with community cooperation.

He called for dynamic checks to combat illegal marijuana trafficking, urging police to inspect vehicles not only on main roads but also on lesser-known routes. He introduced the "Sankalpam" programme aimed at eradicating drug addiction in the area.

In addressing cybercrimes, he stressed the necessity for public vigilance and widespread awareness to combat these threats effectively and to tackle road safety concerns. He ordered strict enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly mandating helmet use for two-wheeler riders to reduce accidents.

Additionally, he proposed a reorganisation of both day and night patrols to prevent thefts and other illegal activities. He thoroughly reviewed police station management practices, including case investigations and record-keeping.