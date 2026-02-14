SP Announces Tight Security At Srisailam Over Maha Shivaratri

Anantapur: Nandyal district SP Sunil Shoran on Friday said a total of 1,782 police personnel and staff are being deployed to oversee the Maha Shivaratri festivities at Srisailam.

Top police officials, including additional SPs and DSPs who have arrived from various neighbouring districts, met at Srisailam on Friday to review the situation.

The entire area has been divided into 10 sectors. Using a detailed map, duties have been explained sector-wise to ensure effective coordination and monitoring, SP Shoran explained.

Additional police forces requisitioned are from Kurnool, Anantapur, Annamayya and Kadapa districts.

Following is the deployment of officers and persons is as follows: ASPs – 11, DSPs – 24, CIs – 78, SIs – 132, ASIs / HCs – 303, PCs – 568, WPCs – 88, Home Guards – 386, Women Home Guards – 30, APSP & AR personnel – 34 personnel led by 3 RSIs, Special Parties – 3 RSIs heading 24 personnel each.

The entire Brahmotsavam will be monitored round-the-clock through a Command Control system. Police have been advised to interact politely with devotees and guide them as per their inquiries.

Strict vigil will be maintained at the laddu counters to ensure orderly distribution of prasadam.

According to Srisailam temple sources, about 79,000 devotees have already arrived for the darshan till Friday night. Many more are expected on Saturday, along with Padayatra and Shivamala devotees, who will be arriving in large numbers.