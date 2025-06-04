Southwest Monsoon To Revive Around June 11

Visakhapatnam: The southwest monsoon, which set in over Andhra Pradesh eight days ahead of the scheduled arrival, took a break three days ago increasing the day temperatures in several parts of the state.

“A break is a normal phenomenon during the monsoon period. The season will have breaks leading to droughts and excess rainfall that will cause floods,’’ said senior scientist at IMD, Amaravati, Dr S. Karunasagar.

However, the break will end by June 11 when a low pressure area forms over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The system will activate the monsoon once again.

The monsoon has already made significant progress in the state giving the impact of its early arrival.

Private weather website Skymet said El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions are likely to prevail through summer 2025, with weak oceanic signals impacting Indian monsoon progression. The location of warm and cool sea surface temperature pockets in the Pacific remains critical to monsoon outcomes.

Other sources said the break in monsoon activity is attributed to prevailing westerly winds disrupting the typical weather patterns.

While the monsoon has experienced a break, conditions remain favourable for its further advance into the central Arabian Sea, more areas of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, deeper sections of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states, said another weatherman.

Meanwhile, the AP IMD forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

The report also added that the temperature would increase by two to three degrees Celsius till the low pressure area forms over north Bay of Bengal.

During the past 24 hours, coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema received moderate rains while the temperature remained below 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.